Arrest after firefighters threatened with fake gun

Image copyright @snappersk Image caption Police remove cannabis bags from the scene

A man has been arrested after threatening firefighters with a fake gun.

The crew was dealing with a fire in a suspected cannabis factory in Weoley Castle, Birmingham.

Smoke had been seen coming from an electricity supply box where power had been diverted to a nearby house.

As firefighters tackled the fire, a man pointed what appeared to be a handgun at two of them. It was later confirmed as a fake weapon.

A 20-year-old is in police custody on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm.

Grabbed his arm

Lee Baker, station commander at Northfield fire station, said: "Any threat to, or attack upon, our crews is one too many and will not be tolerated."

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption PCSO Hannah Moseley detained a man at the scene

The man was detained by local police community support officer Hannah Moseley, who was passing on her beat patrol.

She said: "I knew a response car would be a few minutes arriving and didn't want the bloke to get away so I went after him, grabbed his arm and told him you're not bringing a gun on my patch."