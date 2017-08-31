Arrest after firefighters threatened with fake gun
A man has been arrested after threatening firefighters with a fake gun.
The crew was dealing with a fire in a suspected cannabis factory in Weoley Castle, Birmingham.
Smoke had been seen coming from an electricity supply box where power had been diverted to a nearby house.
As firefighters tackled the fire, a man pointed what appeared to be a handgun at two of them. It was later confirmed as a fake weapon.
A 20-year-old is in police custody on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm.
Grabbed his arm
Lee Baker, station commander at Northfield fire station, said: "Any threat to, or attack upon, our crews is one too many and will not be tolerated."
The man was detained by local police community support officer Hannah Moseley, who was passing on her beat patrol.
She said: "I knew a response car would be a few minutes arriving and didn't want the bloke to get away so I went after him, grabbed his arm and told him you're not bringing a gun on my patch."