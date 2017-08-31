Brierley Hill Dixi Chicken murder: Niron Parker-Lee arrested

From the section

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police arrested Niron Parker-Lee in Northfield, Birmingham

Detectives investigating the murder of a man outside a branch of Dixi Chicken have arrested the prime suspect.

Mansoor Mahmood was stabbed in Brierley Hill High Street in October 2016 and died in hospital.

Niron Parker-Lee was arrested on Thursday afternoon in Northfield, Birmingham and is being questioned on suspicion of murder.

A post-mortem examination revealed 24-year-old Mr Mahmood died from a stab wound.

West Midlands Police named Mr Parker-Lee as the key suspect in the murder inquiry in November.