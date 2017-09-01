Birmingham bin strike: Workers return to picket lines

Image caption Refuse workers returned to the picket lines on Friday morning

Bin workers have returned to the picket lines as strike action in Birmingham resumed after a deal fell apart.

A seven-week strike that saw mountains of waste pile up on streets was suspended on 16 August amid talks between Unite and the city council.

However, on Thursday the council reneged on a deal that saw the strike suspended and said a meeting due on Friday would not now happen.

The Unite union has warned that action will continue until the end of 2017.

Image caption Refuse workers started strike action on 30 June

Unite assistant general secretary Howard Beckett said the council's actions have "made it a certainty that the people of Birmingham will suffer this chaos and disruption and rubbish in their streets for the rest of 2017".

Conciliation service Acas said on 16 August the council had accepted the workers' case and restored the jobs of grade three workers, who are responsible for safety at the back of refuse vehicles.

Image caption Waste spilled from bin bags in Avon Street, Sparkhill

However, a council report said the deal struck by Unite and the council was unaffordable.

On Thursday the council said it was issuing redundancy notices to certain grade three workers "in order to protect its legal and financial position".

This prompted strike action to resume on Friday morning.

The council has said it wished to continue ongoing discussions "with trades unions through Acas in parallel with seeking alternative jobs for the Grade 3s affected by redundancy".