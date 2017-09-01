Murder charge after victim 'left to die in street'

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Callum Lees was found collapsed in a street

A 21-year-old has been charged with the murder of Callum Lees who was stabbed in the neck.

Mr Lees, 20, was found in the street by a passer-by in Kingshurst, Solihull on 6 August and later died in hospital.

James Atherley, of no fixed address, has been charged with his murder and will appear before magistrates in Birmingham on Saturday.

Three people arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail.

Police previously said Mr Lees was "left to die in the street" after he was stabbed in the neck at an address in Hopwas Grove.