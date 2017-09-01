Boy, 11, who died in Oldbury lorry crash named as Kyle Bastable
An 11-year-old boy who died after being hit by a lorry on a busy roundabout in the West Midlands has been named as Kyle Bastable.
The collision happened at Birchley Island, off Wolverhampton Road in Oldbury, at about 22:00 BST on Thursday.
The road was closed for more than seven hours and Kyle - who was also known as Joe - was pronounced dead at the scene.
The force confirmed the lorry driver was helping police with inquiries.
'Very busy junction'
Det Sgt Paul Hughes said: "A young boy has tragically lost his life and we are trying to establish the circumstances of what happened last night.
"This is a very busy junction and we are keen to hear from anybody who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision - or saw the boy, who was with a friend, just beforehand."
West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "A second boy was assessed at the scene before being left in the care of his parents."