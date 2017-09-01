Bilston man charged with stabbing murder
- 1 September 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing in the West Midlands.
John Joyce, 20, was fatally wounded in Lichfield Street just off Bilston High Street, near Wolverhampton, following reports of a disturbance on 17 August.
Police said two other men were taken to hospital with less serious injuries.
Lyndon Smith, 46, from Owen Road, Bilston, is accused of murder and will appear before Walsall Magistrates' Court on Saturday.