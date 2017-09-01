Bilston man charged with stabbing murder

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption John Joyce was found in Lichfield Street just off Bilston High Street

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing in the West Midlands.

John Joyce, 20, was fatally wounded in Lichfield Street just off Bilston High Street, near Wolverhampton, following reports of a disturbance on 17 August.

Police said two other men were taken to hospital with less serious injuries.

Lyndon Smith, 46, from Owen Road, Bilston, is accused of murder and will appear before Walsall Magistrates' Court on Saturday.