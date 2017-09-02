Man burned in Coventry garage fire
- 2 September 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been burned in a fire at a garage.
The large blaze erupted at MOT Centre Services on Stoney Stanton Road, Coventry, at about 09:40 BST.
At its height, six engines and 30 firefighters attended, with a short section of road outside the building opposite Foleshill police station closed to traffic.
West Midlands Fire Service said the man's injuries were minor.