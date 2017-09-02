Robbers with knives strike at Birmingham jewellers

Image copyright Google Image caption Five masked men struck when a smoke device was thrown into the premises

A smoke device was hurled into a jewellers before robbers rushed in armed with a sledgehammer and knives.

The men struck at Pahal Jewellers on Soho Road, Birmingham, where they threatened staff before making off in a Mercedes car with, police said, "a significant quantity of jewellery".

Detectives said the robbery at about 16:45 BST on Friday was "frightening" for staff.

They have described the raid as "well-organised".

Masked men

Witnesses have been identified, according to the West Midlands force which says it is reviewing CCTV footage.

Det Insp Dave Sanders said: "This appears to have been a well-organised robbery; all of the men were masked, one held open the shutters while others threatened staff and stole valuables.

"No-one was injured but clearly this would have been a very frightening experience for the staff; we need to find the people responsible quickly."