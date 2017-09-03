Tipton flat fire: Man in his 50s found dead
- 3 September 2017
A man in his 50s has died in a fire at a flat in Tipton.
West Midlands Police was alerted by firefighters to the discovery of the body in Jays Avenue in the town at about 06:50 BST.
The force said the death is being treated as unexplained.
Crews from Tipton and West Bromwich attended and prevented, West Midlands Fire Service said, the blaze spreading to other homes. The fire service is investigating its cause.