Prison Service respond to HMP Birmingham 'incident'

HMP Birmingham

Authorities are responding to an incident involving a "small number of prisoners" at HMP Birmingham.

The Prison Service confirmed the incident is confined to one wing and does not pose a threat to the public.

The prison, operated by G4S, was the scene of 12 hours of disorder in December 2016, which required riot teams to be deployed.

A G4S spokesman said it was working with the Prison Service "to bring the incident to a safe conclusion".

Ambulances are at the scene.

HMP Birmingham is a Category B and C prison in the Winson Green area of the city. G4S took over the running of the jail from the Prison Service in 2011.

