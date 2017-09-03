Prison Service respond to HMP Birmingham 'incident'
Authorities are responding to an incident involving a "small number of prisoners" at HMP Birmingham.
The Prison Service confirmed the incident is confined to one wing and does not pose a threat to the public.
The prison, operated by G4S, was the scene of 12 hours of disorder in December 2016, which required riot teams to be deployed.
A G4S spokesman said it was working with the Prison Service "to bring the incident to a safe conclusion".
Ambulances are at the scene.
HMP Birmingham is a Category B and C prison in the Winson Green area of the city. G4S took over the running of the jail from the Prison Service in 2011.
Are you in the area? Email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7555 173285
- Send pictures/video to yourpics@bbc.co.uk
- Upload your pictures / video here
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Text an SMS or MMS to 61124