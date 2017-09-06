Birmingham Children's Hospital probe after baby death

Image copyright Sakar Hussein Image caption An investigation into Sada's death is taking place after concerns were raised by hospital clinicians and the child's family

The death of a nine-month-old girl is being investigated after concerns were raised by clinicians.

Sada Hamza died at Birmingham Children's Hospital on 30 July after being admitted 24 hours earlier.

Her mother, Sakar Hussein, said her repeated warnings about her daughter's breathing difficulties were ignored.

The hospital confirmed an investigation was taking place. One staff member said Sada should have gone to intensive care earlier.

Mrs Hussein, from Handsworth, Birmingham, said Sada, described as previously healthy, was taken to the hospital, at 19:30 BST on 29 July after she started to have breathing problems.

She saw a doctor the following morning at the hospital, which is rated outstanding.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Nine-month-old Sada Hamza died at Birmingham Children's Hospital in July

Antibiotics ordered in the morning were not given until three hours later, Mrs Hussein said.

Mrs Hussein also took videos on her phone of her daughter's breathing, which she said got more and more erratic during the day.

She said: "The nurse came in, but was just recording what the machine was telling her.

"I was pleading with her to look at my daughter. Her lips had gone blue and she was even biting her tongue because she was desperate to get air."

Some 24 hours after admission, Sada's breathing difficulties increased and she had to be resuscitated.

Her mother believes something went wrong during resuscitation as Sada's stomach became distended.

She was then taken into intensive care where she was pronounced dead.

Image caption Sada's mother, Sakar Hussein, said her warnings about her daughter's breathing difficulties were ignored

Medical director Fiona Reynolds, who treated Sada, told Mrs Hussein her daughter should have gone to intensive care earlier.

Dr Reynolds said: "The death of any child in our care is incredibly devastating and when this happens we investigate the circumstances to find out if anything further could have been done by our teams to prevent this happening and to provide answers for families.

"This is currently taking place in this case after concerns raised by our clinicians and Sada's family."

Dr Reynolds said staffing levels on the Sunday and the time taken to admit Sada to intensive care would form part of the investigation.

An inquest is currently scheduled for November.