Nine Labour MPs criticise Birmingham council over ongoing bin strike

Image caption Refuse workers started strike action on 30 June

Birmingham's nine Labour MPs have said the city council is an "obstacle" to moving forward over the ongoing bin strike.

Refuse workers resumed strike action last week after a deal, which saw the seven-week action suspended, fell apart.

In a letter addressed to council leader John Clancy MPs said delays to finding a solution are "unacceptable".

Mr Clancy has said Unite's claims of a deal was for its own purposes.

Image caption Council leader John Clancy has resisted calls to step down

The letter has been signed by Jack Dromey, Preet Gill, Roger Godsiff, Richard Burden, Khalid Mahmood, Steve McCabe, Shabana Mahmood, Liam Byrne and Jess Phillips.

The city's Conservative MP, Andrew Mitchell, has not signed the letter.

Image caption MPs said "bin workers deserve justice on pay"

In the letter the MPs say the delay to talks to the settle the dispute is unacceptable as is the council's apparent refusal to answer questions on equal pay and the proposal to exclude conciliatory service ACAS from discussions.

Previously, the Unite union has said council leader John Clancy reneged on a deal over terms and conditions.

However, Mr Clancy has said that Unite was only claiming there had been a deal for its own purposes.

He has resisted calls to step down despite a letter from Labour councillors which stated he had "seriously mishandled" the action.