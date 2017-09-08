Hairdressers giving cuts despite no shop front

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Moment two Wolverhampton shops are rammed by a truck

Customers still got their short back and sides at a hairdresser despite it having no shop front.

Haircuts were still given out at Naz Ladies and Gents Stylists in Bilston, Wolverhampton, just hours after it and a nearby chip shop were smashed into by a lorry.

Nash Poselay, whose husband owns both firms, told the Express and Star she was upset but it was business as usual.

She said the chip shop's opening would have to be put back.

More updates on this story

Image copyright Express and Star Image caption No-one was hurt or any property taken in the incident at about 06:00 BST

CCTV footage shows the lorry reversing into Wellington Chippie before pulling out and then driving head on into the hair salon a short time later.

West Midlands Police said there were no reported injuries and no property was believed to have been stolen.

Image copyright Express and Star Image caption A neighbouring chip shop was also rammed by the lorry

In a statement, police said officers were alerted to two adjacent businesses being struck by a vehicle in Wellington Road just before 06:00 BST.

"Upon police arrival, initial investigations suggest this is a case of criminal damage.

"There have been no reported injuries and no property is believed to have been stolen.

"Enquiries remain on-going and anyone with information is asked to call police."