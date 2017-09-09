Woman, 88, dies in Wordsley after being hit by delivery van

Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was knocked down as she crossed the road near to Sainsbury's Local, police said

An 88-year-old woman has died after being hit by a delivery van.

The woman was hit by the Iceland van as she crossed the road in Wordsley, Stourbridge, at about 13:15 BST on Friday, police said.

A force spokesman said the woman was "treated by paramedics, but despite their best efforts she later died at hospital".

The driver stopped at the scene of the crash in Lawnswood Road and is helping police investigations, he added.

Sgt Alan Wood, of West Midlands Police, appealed for witnesses to contact officers.

"Our thoughts at this time are with the family of the lady who lost her life. Specialist officers are supporting them at this difficult time," he said.