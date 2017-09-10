Birmingham church stabbing leaves three hurt

Three people have been injured in a stabbing inside a church in Birmingham.

A 33-year-old man is being treated in hospital after he was knifed at the New Jerusalem Apostolic Church, in Aston, at about 10:50 BST.

He is in a stable condition and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. A 46-year-old man is being held on suspicion of attempted murder.

The other two people suffered hand injuries as they tried to restrain the knifeman, West Midlands Police said.

Early indications suggested the offender and victim knew each other and it was a targeted attack, the force said.