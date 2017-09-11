Teenager jailed after shots fired at Birmingham's Broadway Plaza
A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced after shots were fired at an entertainment complex.
Gunshots were fired at Broadway Plaza in Birmingham, a popular venue with a cinema and restaurants, just before midnight on 11 August.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon at Birmingham Crown Court.
He was given three years youth detention.
Police said the teenager was arrested after he was seen discarding something under a car as he ran from officers. A loaded handgun was later found.
See more stories across Birmingham and the Black Country here
Det Insp Richard Marsh from West Midlands Police said: "The sentence handed out by the judge today shows that even handling such a deadly weapon carries a considerable jail term and this should act as a deterrent to others."