Birmingham bin strike: John Clancy resigns as city council leader
The leader of Birmingham City Council, John Clancy, has resigned following criticism of his handling of industrial action by refuse workers.
In a statement, he said "frenzied media speculation" about the dispute was beginning to harm both the council and the Birmingham Labour Party.
Labour councillors last week proposed a no-confidence motion in Mr Clancy.
He said he accepted he had made mistakes "for which he is sorry" and takes "full responsibility".
Workers resumed their strike on 1 September after a deal, which had seen the seven-week action suspended, fell apart.
