Image caption John Clancy said he accepted he had made mistakes

The leader of Birmingham City Council, John Clancy, has resigned following criticism of his handling of industrial action by refuse workers.

In a statement, he said "frenzied media speculation" about the dispute was beginning to harm both the council and the Birmingham Labour Party.

Labour councillors last week proposed a no-confidence motion in Mr Clancy.

He said he accepted he had made mistakes "for which he is sorry" and takes "full responsibility".

Workers resumed their strike on 1 September after a deal, which had seen the seven-week action suspended, fell apart.

More reaction on this and other Birmingham and Black Country stories here.