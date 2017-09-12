Image copyright PA Image caption Speaking at the TUC conference, Jeremy Corbyn said his party has a "duty" to find a solution

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on his party in Birmingham "to find a solution as soon as possible" to the continuing bin row in the city.

Refuse workers first went on strike on 30 June, creating a backlog of uncollected rubbish.

On Monday, John Clancy resigned as leader of Birmingham City Council following heavy criticism of his handling of the dispute.

Mr Corbyn was speaking at a TUC conference this afternoon.

The Labour leader said: "In the case of the Birmingham bin workers...we collectively as the Labour and trade union movement have a duty as a Labour movement to find a resolution to this dispute as soon as possible.

"Please let's get that done quickly."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bin bags have piled up in Birmingham during the dispute

A full council meeting took place earlier, the first time Birmingham's city councillors have been together since Mr Clancy stood down.

Councillor Ian Ward was officially confirmed as the interim leader of the Labour-run council.

Image copyright Birmingham City Council Image caption Cllr Ian Ward was officially confirmed as leader of Birmingham City Council at a meeting

Councillor Robert Alden, Conservative, questioned the interim leader on what he could do to bring an end to the bin strike.

Cllr Ward told the cabinet he would bring an "understanding of governance and procedure" and a "very very good relationship with trade unions".

When asked about his predecessor, Mr Ward said he "did not agree with the action that the former leader" took.

He added the bin dispute was "a sorry affair and [had] not done the council or the city any credit."

Action was suspended on 16 August when conciliation service Acas said the city council had agreed certain posts would not be made redundant, and bin collections resumed.

But on 31 August, the council said it was issuing redundancy notices and the industrial action restarted the following day.