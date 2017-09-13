Birmingham & Black Country

Race hate charges over Aston University stickers

Aston University Image copyright N Chadwick
Image caption National Action posters were found at the Aston University campus

Three men have been charged with inciting racial hatred after "extreme right-wing material" was placed on a sign at a university in Birmingham, police said.

West Midlands Police said a number of National Action stickers were found at Aston University in July.

A fourth man was also charged with possessing written material which is threatening, abusive or insulting.

The men will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court next month.

