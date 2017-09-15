Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Philip Rolph was described as "loving and generous" by his family

A woman has denied the murder of a man who died after being found injured in a car.

Georgina Henshaw, 35, entered a not guilty plea to killing Philip Rolph at Birmingham Crown Court.

Mr Rolph, 65, a chef and a grandfather, died on 7 July after being found in a car in Alder Drive. Police had been called out to reports of a stabbing.

Ms Henshaw of Alder Drive, Chelmsley Wood, Solihull, has been remanded into custody until her trail on 2 January.

In a tribute issued shortly after Mr Rolph's death, his family described him as a caring, helpful, kind, loving and generous family man "who loved his life and his work".