Birmingham & Black Country

Woman pleads not guilty to Chelmsley Wood stab murder

Philip Rolph Image copyright West Midlands Police
Image caption Philip Rolph was described as "loving and generous" by his family

A woman has denied the murder of a man who died after being found injured in a car.

Georgina Henshaw, 35, entered a not guilty plea to killing Philip Rolph at Birmingham Crown Court.

Mr Rolph, 65, a chef and a grandfather, died on 7 July after being found in a car in Alder Drive. Police had been called out to reports of a stabbing.

Ms Henshaw of Alder Drive, Chelmsley Wood, Solihull, has been remanded into custody until her trail on 2 January.

See more stories across Birmingham and the Black Country

In a tribute issued shortly after Mr Rolph's death, his family described him as a caring, helpful, kind, loving and generous family man "who loved his life and his work".

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites