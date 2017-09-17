Birmingham & Black Country

Wordsley van crash: Tributes to Phyllis May Fielding

Phyllis May Fielding Image copyright West Midlands Police
Image caption Phyllis May Fielding was treated by paramedics at the scene but later died in hospital, said police

The family of an 88-year-old woman who died after being hit by a delivery van have paid tribute to the loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Phyllis May Fielding was hit by an Iceland van as she crossed Lawnswood Road in Wordsley, Stourbridge, at about 13:15 BST on September 8.

The driver stopped at the scene and is helping police investigations, said a statement from West Midlands Police.

Mrs Fielding's family said they were "utterly devastated".

They described her as "our loving mum, nan and great-nan" who died in "tragic circumstances."

Image copyright Google
Image caption Mrs Fielding was knocked down as she crossed the road

