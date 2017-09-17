Wordsley van crash: Tributes to Phyllis May Fielding
The family of an 88-year-old woman who died after being hit by a delivery van have paid tribute to the loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Phyllis May Fielding was hit by an Iceland van as she crossed Lawnswood Road in Wordsley, Stourbridge, at about 13:15 BST on September 8.
The driver stopped at the scene and is helping police investigations, said a statement from West Midlands Police.
Mrs Fielding's family said they were "utterly devastated".
They described her as "our loving mum, nan and great-nan" who died in "tragic circumstances."