A man who left three people injured in two machete attacks, including a two-year-old, has been jailed for 28 years.

Mohammed Tabriz carried out the attacks on the man, woman and child at two addresses in the West Midlands on 6 December last year.

One of his adult victims was left with "significant and long lasting injuries", West Midlands Police said.

Tabriz, 36, of Fentham Road, Aston, was convicted of three counts of attempted murder at Birmingham Crown Court.

Police said Tabriz attacked a 19-year-old man at an address in Hales Lane, Smethwick.

He then travelled to an address in Penley Grove, Washwood Heath, Birmingham, where he attacked a 28-year-old woman.

Her son was caught up in the violence and was treated for minor injuries.

The man and woman were left with serious head injuries.

Investigating officer, Det Sgt Jamie Mason, said the adult victims "have permanent scarring which is a daily reminder of their ordeal".

Tabriz was sentenced to 28 years for attempting to murder the man, 18 years for the woman and 12 years for her son, to run concurrently, on 11 September.