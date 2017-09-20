Image copyright Family Image caption Mekel Sterling, 36, was killed in a "drive-by" shooting, police said

A car believed to have been used in a drive-by shooting that left a father-of-four dead has been recovered.

Mekel Sterling, 36, was shot in Great Hampton Row, Hockley, Birmingham, just after 21:30 BST on 13 September and later died in hospital.

West Midlands Police described it as a "shocking and cold-blooded killing".

The force said a silver Volkswagen Golf was now being forensically examined. Officers are also returning to the scene to speak to residents later.

In a statement released by police after his death, the family of Mr Sterling, known locally as Skelly, said: "Our son and brother was a lovely man and was loved by all.

"We will miss his beautiful soul and smile."