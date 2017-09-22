A man has died while in police custody.

The arrested man, in his 30s, was found to be unresponsive in his police cell, in Oldbury, West Midlands, during the early hours of Thursday.

Police said medical assistance was given but he was pronounced dead during the early hours of Thursday. He had been arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

West Midlands Police has notified a police watchdog, the Independent Police Complaints Commission, about the death and an inquiry is taking place.

A post mortem is due to take place.

Police officers and staff have given initial accounts to the inquiry and CCTV footage from the custody unit is being obtained.

Efforts are being made to contact the man's family to inform them of his death, the watchdog said.

IPCC Commissioner Derrick Campbell said: "Our sympathies are with the man's family and anyone else affected by his death.

"Our inquiries are obviously at a very early stage and we will carry out a thorough investigation of all the circumstances."