Image caption Jeremy Corbyn said he was hopeful of a "resolution" in the dispute

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the people of Birmingham deserve "clean streets".

The city's bin strike was suspended on Wednesday after the High Court granted an interim injunction against the Labour-run city council's bid to make some workers redundant.

Following John Clancy's resignation as council leader, Mr Corbyn said he was hopeful of a "resolution".

He said there "has to be security of employment for the bin men".

Refuse workers began strike action on 30 June in a row over job losses.

The council says it faces "significant financial challenges" and needs a "high-quality, value-for-money and reliable refuse service".

The Unite union claims restructuring plans threaten the jobs of more than 120 staff, while the council says it will modernise the service and save £5m a year.

Mr Corbyn said: "There's now the opportunity very rapidly to come to an agreement so that the people of Birmingham can have what they deserve, an efficient bin service and clean streets."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Household waste has littered the city's streets since strike action began on 30 June

Speaking to the BBC's Sunday Politics programme, Mr Corbyn said Birmingham had been "under the cosh with central government spending for a long time".

However, the Labour leader said he did not think the bin dispute would harm his party next May when every seat on the city council will be up for election.

"We will deal with the issue of the bin dispute and I think you'll see Birmingham City Council will remain a Labour council," he said.

