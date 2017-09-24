Image copyright West Midlands Police/BBC Image caption Vikki Jones, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the death of a woman, police said.

West Midlands Police said they were called to Wood Road, Lower Gornal, on Friday at 22:10 BST to reports of a crash between two cars.

The victim, Vikki Jones, 30, was treated at the scene by paramedics but was pronounced dead.

A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy remain in custody, the force said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Wood Road, Lower Gornal, West Midlands, to reports a crash between two cars

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from the West Midlands Police Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This investigation is in its early stages and we are trying to establish exactly what happened, and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn't yet spoken to us to contact us.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly lost her life. Specialist officers are supporting them at this difficult time."