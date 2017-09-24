Image copyright Google Image caption The woman and her baby were crossing a road near to the A34 and Beeches Road when they were hit

A woman is in a critical condition after she was hit by a car while walking her four-day-old baby.

The 28-year-old was crossing the road with her baby in a pram when they were struck by a car on the A34 Walsall Road, Great Barr, on Saturday night.

The driver fled the scene and ran off in the direction of Dyas Avenue at about 18:00 BST, police said.

Mother and baby were taken to hospital and the baby has been released. Police have urged the driver to make contact.

'Do the right thing'

The vehicle involved was a blue Mazda MPS Aero Sports registration number DV07 MWN.

Police wish to speak to potential witnesses who have yet to make themselves known.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police Collision Investigation Unit, said: "I would also appeal directly to the driver to do the right thing; come forward and speak to us now."