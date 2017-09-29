From the section

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption James Brindley was stabbed in the heart after a night out with friends

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have pleaded not guilty to the murder of James Brindley, 26.

Mr Brindley was stabbed in the heart as he walked home in Aldridge, near Walsall, West Midlands, on 23 June.

Aaron Kahrod, of Walsall Road, Aldridge, and the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested on 12 July following a public appeal by Mr Brindley's parents.

The pair were remanded in custody by Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

A trial is set to begin on 9 January 2017.

More stories from Birmingham and the Black Country