Image caption The boy sustained multiple stab wounds near the mosque in Herbert Street, Small Heath

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a teenager who was stabbed close to a Birmingham mosque.

Dominic Palmer is accused of trying to kill the boy, 15, who suffered multiple knife wounds early on Saturday, in Herbert Street, Small Heath.

The victim is a member of the congregation at the nearby Hussainia Mosque, officials confirmed.

Unemployed Mr Palmer, 29, of Herbert Road, Small Heath, is due before Birmingham magistrates on Monday.

Image caption Police later confirmed the teenager had celebrated his 15th birthday two days before the attack

The teenager, initially thought to be 14, is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

Amjad Shah, general secretary of the Hussainia Mosque, said: "The board of trustees and the entire community is praying for [his] swift recovery."

Det Insp Jim Colclough, of West Midlands Police, said the force's thoughts were with the boy's family.

"We've since learnt that the boy only celebrated his 15th birthday two days before the attack," he said.

"Our investigation is continuing as we work to establish the circumstances of what happened so that we can provide his family with the answers they need."

He made a further appeal for witnesses to contact police.