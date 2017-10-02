Image copyright Facebook Image caption Tahnie Martin was hit by a piece of timber in Wolverhampton during Storm Doris

A wooden panel which struck and killed a pedestrian during a storm was blown around "like a piece of paper", an inquest has heard.

Jurors heard the section of water tank cover hit Tahnie Martin after falling from the roof of a six-storey building during Storm Doris in February.

Ms Martin, 29, from Stafford, died after suffering head injuries near Wolverhampton's Mander Centre.

One witness said the panel "looked rotten", jurors heard.

Emma Whitting, assistant coroner for the Black Country, was told part of the cover landed in Dudley Street.

Tahnie Martin was walking with a University of Wolverhampton colleague when she was hit

The inquest was told University of Wolverhampton worker Ms Martin was walking with her colleague Raman Sarpal, who was knocked to the ground and treated for a leg injury.

Jurors heard a statement given to police by witness Rebecca Cresswell who saw the panel hit the women.

"I had a clear view, watching it fall from the sky like a leaf," she said in her statement. "It took 10-20 seconds to get from top to bottom."

Ms Martin and Ms Sarpal were talking about how windy it was when they were knocked to the ground, jurors heard.

A statement read on behalf of Ms Sarpal said: "I remember hearing the clatter of something on the floor. My legs were hurting and I was saying to Tahnie, 'I think I can get up'."

Another witness, Tiffany Whitehall, told police the timber reminded her of a square dining table and said the wood "looked rotten".

"It looked like old wood that had been out in the elements for a long time," her statement said.

The inquest, in Oldbury, is expected to last for up to five days.