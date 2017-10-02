Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Wahid Husman (left) and Tahsib Majid were both jailed at Birmingham Crown Court

Two police officers who "disgraced the uniform" by plotting to steal and sell drugs for profit have been jailed.

West Midlands Police constables Wahid Husman, 48, and Tahsib Majid, 36, conspired to steal quantities of Class A and B drugs, the force said.

Husman, of Washwood Heath, Birmingham, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Majid, of Handsworth Wood, Birmingham, was convicted after a trial and jailed for 15 years.

Five other men, who also admitted a number of offences, were sentenced on Monday at Birmingham Crown Court.

Deputy Chief Constable Louisa Rolfe said the officers had "let down" the communities that West Midlands Police serve, adding "they have disgraced the uniform".

"It is devastating for hard-working and committed officers when they are so let down by a colleague."

The full list of sentences and offences:

PC Tahsib Majid, 36, of Millfields Road, Handsworth Wood, Birmingham: Sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted on 22 August of conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office, two counts of conspiracy to steal, two counts of conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to supply, unlawful disclosure of personal data

PC Wahid Husman, 48, of Washwood Heath Road, Washwood Heath, Birmingham: Sentenced to 16 years in prison after admitting four counts of conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office, two counts of conspiracy to steal, conspiracy to possess Class A drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to possess Class B drugs with intent to supply

Imran Rehman, 42, of Talbot Street, Derby: Sentenced to nine years in prison after admitting conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office, two counts of conspiracy to steal, conspiracy to possess class A drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to possess class B drugs with intent to supply

Asam Qayum, 29, of Alderson Road, Birmingham: Sentenced to eight years and one month in prison after admitting conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office, conspiracy to steal, conspiracy to possess class A drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to possess class B drugs with intent to supply

Shahzad Mushtaq, 42, of Morley Road, Ward End, Birmingham: Sentenced to seven years and two months in prison after admitting conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office, two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply

Akeesh Rasab, 27, of Watson Road, Alum Rock, Birmingham: Sentenced to four years and three months in prison after admitting conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office, possession of class B drugs with intent to supply

Imaan Haidri, 26, of Bromfield Close, Birmingham: Sentenced to 18 months in prison after admitting conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office

A 37-year-old woman was also charged in connection with the investigation, but proceedings were discontinued by the CPS

Husman accessed police computer systems to feed information to a number of criminal associates, while Majid committed a data protection offence on behalf of an associate, the force said.

A surveillance operation, led by the force's counter corruption unit, captured the officers talking about drug dealing on duty and conspiring with criminal associates to steal a consignment of illegal drugs destined for Birmingham.

The group planned to split the drugs between them to supply for their own gain.

After his arrest, officers searched Husman's address and found £7,000 cash and heroin.

The officers, based at Perry Barr, were suspended following their arrest in February and have been dismissed from West Midlands Police force.