Pig on the loose bites woman's legs in Darlaston

Heathfield Road, Darlaston Image copyright Google
Image caption The pig was taken back to its pen in Heathfield Road, Darlaston

A pet pig escaped from its pen before biting a woman in the street.

The runaway pet broke free from its enclosure in Heathfield Lane, Darlaston, on Wednesday, and into the residential road.

It bit the 61-year-old on both of her legs. She was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital for treatment, paramedics said.

"The pig was taken back to its pen at a home in the same road," West Midlands Police said.

