Image copyright Google Image caption One of the incidents happened in Broom Lane, Dickens Heath

A teenager has been charged after a series of car-jackings in which lone females were dragged from their cars.

In the latest incident on Thursday in Broom Lane, Dickens Heath, a woman was threatened with a baseball bat before her VW Golf was stolen.

Police said a 17-year-old from Stechford had been charged over the incident and over five attacks on women in Solihull in August and September.

He is due to appear before Birmingham magistrates later.