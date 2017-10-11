Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Suzanna Bull's family said they had "lost, all too soon, a beautiful daughter, sister and friend to so very many"

The family of a cyclist killed in a crash involving her bike and a lorry have paid tribute to the "caring, adventurous young doctor".

Suzanna Bull, 32, died in a collision at the junction of Edgbaston Road and Pershore Road in Birmingham at about 16:00 BST on Monday.

She worked at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

The lorry driver stopped at the scene and was assisting police with investigations.

In a statement released by the West Midlands force, the cyclist's family said: "Suzie was only 32, a determined, caring, adventurous young doctor with a great future ahead.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Edgbaston Road and Pershore Road [generic image above]

"She grew up in Farnsfield, Nottinghamshire - then completed her Medical degree at the University of Birmingham; though most recently she had been working at Birmingham Children's Hospital as part of her GP training.

"We have lost, all too soon, a beautiful daughter, sister and friend to so very many."

She was treated by paramedics, but despite their best efforts was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Sgt Alan Wood, from the collision investigation unit, said: "The road was busy at that time of day, with vehicles and pedestrians and I would ask anyone who is yet to contact us who saw what happened to do so."