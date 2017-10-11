Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The homeless man was treated for the effects of breathing in smoke

A homeless man managed to get out of his tent moments before it was engulfed in flames after being set alight.

A number of fires were set deliberately around the tent, leading to it being destroyed in just a matter of minutes.

The tent was pitched on grassland off Carrs Lane in Birmingham.

Ian Gordon, 51, of Sheldon Heath Road, has been jailed for six years and six months after admitting destroying or damaging property recklessly as to endanger life.

The victim was checked by paramedics and treated for the effects of breathing in smoke.

Police said they still do not know what the motivation for the attack was.

Image copyright West Midlands police Image caption Ian Gordon was identified from CCTV footage of the attack

Det Con Laurence Green said police patrols had been speaking with homeless people in the city to try and reassure them since the attack on 21 June.

"The offender was quickly identified from the excellent CCTV footage and was arrested from his home address," he said.

Gordon was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

He also pleaded guilty to theft and a charge of arson with intent to endanger life was left to lie on file.