A 19-year-old man is in a critical condition after "large-scale disorder" broke out at a boxing event.

West Midlands Police said a second man was also treated for non-life threatening injuries following trouble at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday.

The scene remained cordoned off on Sunday while forensic investigations were carried out.

The venue was hosting an IBF Youth Lightweight title fight between Luke Paddock and Myron Mills.

Organisers said a second event planned for Sunday had been cancelled.

Due to a serious incident at Walsall Town Hall, tomorrow's show, Sunday, is cancelled. Refunds available at the point of purchase. — BCB Promotions (@BCB_Boxing) October 14, 2017

In a statement, Black Country Boxing said: "Our thoughts are with the victims and we will be liaising fully with the police and venue."

Det Insp Ian Wilkins from West Midlands Police, said: "This was a large-scale disorder which has resulted in a teenager receiving life-threatening injuries.

"The event was attended by several hundred people and we are trawling CCTV to identify those involved.

"We are in the early stages of our inquiry and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened and has not yet spoken to us to come forward."

Walsall Council, which runs the town hall, tweeted to say it was supporting the police investigation.