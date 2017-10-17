Image copyright West Midlands Police/BBC Image caption Garry Twist, 54, died in hospital on Monday night after being attacked on 30 September

A murder inquiry is under way after the death on Monday night of a man attacked as he left a pub in September.

Garry Twist, 54, was found with serious head injuries at about 23:40 BST on 30 September on Shaftmoor Lane, Hall Green, Birmingham.

West Midlands Police had charged Simeon Corry, 32, of Gospel Lane, Acocks Green, with attempted murder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A force spokesperson said it would be reconsidering its charges.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police want to speak to customers who were at The College Arms pub in Hall Green on 30 September

Det Insp Harry Harrison said: "Following the sad death of Garry this is now a murder investigation.

"Our investigation is very much on-going and I would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed this brutal attack who hasn't yet spoken to us."

Police say they want to speak to customers who were at The College Arms pub on the evening Mr Twist was injured.

Relatives paid tribute to Garry, saying: "'To our beloved son, wonderful brother, loving partner… Garry was the light of our lives. We and many others will never forget such a fun loving, gentle man."