Image copyright Family picture Image caption Isaiah Young-Sam was 23 when he was stabbed to death while on his way home from the cinema

The mother of a man who was stabbed to death in a riot in Birmingham 12 years ago has "dared" those with information to "stand in her shoes".

Isaiah Young-Sam was 23 when he was surrounded by a mob and stabbed during three days of rioting in Lozells.

The council IT worker died on arrival at hospital on 22 October 2005.

Three men were convicted of his killing but were re-tried and cleared by a jury in 2010.

In a message to anyone who has information, Murna McLean said: "You've lived with that awful secret for the last 12 years, I'm appealing to your conscience if you do have one. Please break the silence, I'm begging you.

"Just stand for a moment in my shoes, I dare you to.

"If it was your child what would you want from those who were in a position to help you. Please help me to bring Isaiah's killers to justice."

Image caption Murna McLean "begged" people with information to come forward

Det Ch Insp Pete Dunn said: "We will be re-examining all the forensic evidence that was collected during this investigation and, meanwhile, we would urge anyone who knows what happened that day to examine their conscience and do the right thing − call us."

Ms McLean said there are a number of people who know "exactly what happened to my child".

"It's just so painful having to do this again after all these years, just so painful."

Isaiah was with his brother and friends making their way home after a trip to the cinema on the day they were attacked.