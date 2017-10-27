Image copyright West Midlands Police/BBC Image caption Garry Twist suffered serious head injuries

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man who was attacked after leaving a pub.

Garry Twist, 54, was attacked after leaving The College Arms in Shaftmoor Lane, Hall Green, Birmingham, during the evening of 30 September.

He suffered serious head injuries, was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died on 16 October.

Simeon Corry 32, from Gospel Lane, Acocks Green, has been charged with murder.

He was initially charged with attempted murder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and remanded into custody.