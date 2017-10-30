Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Officers carried out raids at 28 addresses

Police have raided 28 addresses and seized 14 off-road motorbikes and quad bikes in an operation to tackle anti-social behaviour by riders.

Four bikes were seized from an industrial unit and one man was arrested for obstructing police.

Addresses across Birmingham, Solihull, Coventry and the Black Country were targeted by West Midlands Police.

It comes ahead of the anniversary of a mass "ride out" last year where 200 bikers "rode amok" in Birmingham.

The force executed warrants across the region in a move to target "louts who plague communities and intimidate road users".

As part of the continuing operation, police have so far arrested more than 50 people and charged seven with public nuisance offences.

Image caption Four bikes were seized at an industrial unit in Chelmsley Wood

The vehicles claimed on Monday now take the total of bikes seized to more than 50.

Insp Andy Bridgewater said: "We've seen off-road bikers intimidating motorists, jumping red lights, pulling stunts in the street and putting pedestrians in danger.

"Some of the video footage we've captured has been truly shocking."