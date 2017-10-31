Image copyright Tower Ballroom Image caption The Tower Ballroom began life as a skating rink and became a ballroom in the 1920s

A popular wedding, party and events venue could close unless a settlement is reached over its rent.

Birmingham's Tower Ballroom has been the subject of discussions for more than a year regarding "the non-payment of rent", the city council said.

The council said it had been issued a possession order which outlines the sum the tenant Peter Sangha needs to pay by Tuesday to remain at the site.

Mr Sangha said he offered to buy the Edgbaston venue's freehold for £1.5m.

He said weddings, boxing bouts and dancing competitions were among the events already booked at the venue for next year.

"I want to find a settlement, this will affect a lot of people," he said.

"The venue is important - it's 100 years of history and if it closes it will be gone forever."

The Tower Ballroom is a popular wedding venue

He said the business had been hit by an annual rent increase of £30,000 to £137,000 and shorter trading hours following court action over street parking.

Mr Sangha said he wanted to buy the freehold to make the business viable.

"I want to renovate the building because it is 100 years old and I am competing with much newer venues," he said.

Mr Sangha said he had been trying to find a settlement while dealing with the recent deaths of three close family members.

"I've offered them £1.5m to buy the freehold of the building and £250,000 in a full and final settlement of the rent and they haven't responded.

"I can't see how I can be any more fair."

Mr Sangha, who has run the ballroom for eight years, added: "The council is financially strapped themselves and I have offered £1.75m and they haven't even responded."

The council said it had been trying to come up with a formal payment plan with Mr Sangha and "avoid the necessity for legal action" and granted him extensions before legal proceedings started.

A final court date is scheduled for mid-November.