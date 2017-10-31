Image copyright Google Image caption The recycling plant was based on Pentos Road in Tyseley, Birmingham

A company and its director have been fined over the death of a worker who fell into a waste-sorting machine.

Safi Qais Khan, 29, died at Master Construction Products (Skips) Ltd (MCPS) in Birmingham in January 2015.

The machine was found to be in a dangerous state, with no emergency stop button or guards to prevent entrapment.

MCPS admitted corporate manslaughter and was fined £255,000. Company boss Jagbir Singh was ordered to pay an additional fine of £11,500.

Singh, 37, pleaded guilty to a health and safety offence.

He admitted the company, based off Pentos Drive, Tyseley, had failed to ensure sufficient measures were in place to minimise risk to workers operating the machine.

Mr Khan, originally from Afghanistan, is thought to have been on top of the device, known as a trommel, clearing debris before he died.

It is not known what caused him to fall in.

'Little thought' for safety

Singh, who has been disqualified as a company director for eight years, was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, and 300 hours of community service at Birmingham Crown Court.

Michael Gregory, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Little thought was given by the company to the safety of its employees.

"Senior leaders' management of the machinery played a substantial part in Mr Khan's death."