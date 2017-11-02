Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption Two paramedics were hurt when Adam George James attacked them in Birmingham

An ambulance service is challenging an "extremely lenient" sentence given to a man who attacked two paramedics.

Amy Holtom, a paramedic with West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS), suffered a broken wrist while treating a man in Birmingham city centre.

Adam George James, 23, was given a suspended sentence after admitting actual bodily harm and common assault.

The WMAS Trust has written to the attorney general asking for the sentence to be reviewed.

Ms Holtom, who was called to help James after he was found unconscious on 12 July 2016, called his sentence "appalling".

James, from Housley Close, Wigan came round while treatment was being given and according to paramedics, started using "foul language".

He "struck" both paramedics with his steel toecapped-footwear, resulting in hospital treatment for both members of staff and a period of sick leave.

Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption Amy Holtom said the sentence given to James was "appalling"

Last week James was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court to a 14-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours community service and pay a victim surcharge of £140.

The BBC has approached the attorney general's office for comment.

Ms Holtom said: "I think this is appalling and shows how little the courts think of us. Anyone else would have been looking at time in jail, but yet again ambulance staff have been let down by the legal system."

WMAS Trust chief executive officer, Anthony Marsh, who requested the appeal, added: "The sentence is extremely lenient given the traumatic injuries sustained and emotional upset experienced.

"I find it hugely frustrating that so many of my staff have been let down by the sentences given.

"There is no question in my mind this warranted a custodial sentence."