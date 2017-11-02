Image copyright Google Image caption The ambulance service said it was called to a Halloween party at the venue

A nightclub in Birmingham has had its licence suspended after a teenager had a drugs-related seizure at a Halloween party there and later died.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called to The Rainbow Venues, on Lower Trinity Street, in Digbeth, shortly before midnight on Sunday.

The 19-year-old later died in hospital.

The city council said the man's death followed a similar incident at the venue two years ago. The BBC has contacted the club for a comment.

'Class A drugs'

The authority's licensing sub-committee said it had suspended the licence because of concerns raised by police, who are investigating the case.

The force said it had put "very stringent" conditions on the club's licence, including stipulating the use of undercover security staff and sniffer dogs, following the death of 18-year-old Dylan Booth, from Solihull, at a New Year's Eve event in 2015.

Despite this, the committee said it appeared Class A drugs were still "finding their way" into the club.

Councillors said they were not confident the club's management team were operating the venue in a "safe manner".

They said the licence will be suspended pending a full review hearing, to be held within a month.