Image copyright Facebook / Reagan Asbury Image caption Reagan Asbury died in hospital after suffering a neck injury

Two men have been charged after a teenager died outside a boxing event.

Reagan Asbury suffered a neck injury in a brawl outside the IBF Youth Lightweight match at Walsall town hall on 14 October.

The 19-year-old, who played for Pelsall United Football Club, died the next day. Friends described him as "a great player" who was "loved by everyone".

Lee Hickinbottom, 42, and Phillip Smith, 51, have been charged with violent disorder.

Image caption The boxing match was held at Walsall Town Hall

Mr Hickinbottom, of Dryden Road, Bloxwich, is due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 30 November while Mr Smith, of Harrison Street, Bloxwich, is due to appear at Walsall Magistrates Court on 15 November.

Officers said a 23-year-old man from Derby was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Two other men, aged 22 and 25, from Derby, are also on bail.