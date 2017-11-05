Firearms arrest over 'suspicious items' in Sheldon
A man is in custody on suspicion of firearms offences after the discovery of "suspicious items" at an address.
A cordon was put around the property in Garretts Green Lane, Sheldon, on Saturday and several homes evacuated as a precaution, police said.
The Birmingham man, 29, was arrested in a vehicle on the Solihull bypass.
"The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended and following a forensic search of the property several items were seized," police added.