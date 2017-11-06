Image copyright Other Image caption Claire McKenzie died at the scene of the crash in Erdington

A 29-year-old man has been charged with causing a woman's death in a car crash.

Claire Mackenzie was found collapsed in Sutton New Road, Erdington, Birmingham, early on 11 November last year. The 35-year-old died at the scene.

Tomas Marcinkus, of Second Avenue, Low Hill, Wolverhampton, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene and failing to report the collision.

He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 9 November.