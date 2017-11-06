Man charged with causing woman's Erdington crash death
A 29-year-old man has been charged with causing a woman's death in a car crash.
Claire Mackenzie was found collapsed in Sutton New Road, Erdington, Birmingham, early on 11 November last year. The 35-year-old died at the scene.
Tomas Marcinkus, of Second Avenue, Low Hill, Wolverhampton, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene and failing to report the collision.
He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 9 November.