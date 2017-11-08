Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ramarr (L) and Ramone Treleven were part of eight violent robberies in Birmingham

Twin brothers who carried out violent robberies across Birmingham targeting people in their homes have been jailed.

Ramone and Ramarr Treleven, 21, and two minors formed a gang that performed violent "house-storming" raids.

They targeted women and in one instance a woman had a gun put into her mouth.

Ramarr Treleven was sentenced to 14 years and two months in prison for conspiracy to commit robbery. His brother was sentenced to 11 years and 11 months for the same offence.

The twins, from Summer Road, in Erdington, pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

The two minors, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were aged 17 and 14.

They were sentenced to 10 years and six years respectively in a young offenders institution for their part in the robberies.

'Traumatic experiences'

A total of 17 victims were affected by the gang in the city centre and Handsworth between February and April.

Among them was a man whose hand was partially severed as he tried to defend himself, leaving him with life-changing injuries.

The gang threatened victims using weapons including firearms, hammers and machetes to get them to hand over money and possessions.

Det Con Sam Price, from West Midlands Police, said the gang had targeted "vulnerable people, who thought they were safe in their own home".

"All these victims suffered traumatic experiences, which many of them are still getting over."