Image copyright Google Image caption The two officers were hit by a Peugeot 407 on Westacre Crescent in Wolverhampton at around 00:30 GMT

Four people have been arrested after two police officers were injured in a hit-and-run crash.

The officers were mown down by a blue Peugeot 407 estate as they attended to a suspected burglary in Westacre Crescent, Wolverhampton, on Saturday.

A 50-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and wounding. A 44-year old man and two women, aged 42 and 48, were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They are all in police custody.

The car involved was later recovered by police in nearby Windmill Crescent and is undergoing forensic examination.

Det Insp Greg Evans said: "We received several calls from members of the public with information as a direct result of our appeal, which led to these arrests.

"Our investigation continues and they'll all be interviewed in due course. The two officers who were injured are recuperating at home."