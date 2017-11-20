Image copyright West Midlands Police/PA Wire Image caption Endris Mohammed carried out the killings during a "sleepover" in the lounge

A man who murdered his two young children by smothering them with a petrol-soaked rag has been sentenced to at least 33 years in jail.

Endris Mohammed, 47, was convicted of killing his son Saros and daughter Leanor Endris, aged eight and six, at their home in Birmingham last October.

He also tried to kill his wife, Penil Teklehaimanot, in a gas explosion, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

He was also given a 10-year concurrent sentence for her attempted murder.